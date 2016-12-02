Weekend Roundup 89: Goo Goo Dolls, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nobunny

Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 7:14 PM
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
Welcome to the 89th edition of the Weekend Roundup, aka the best place to learn about live music every weekend in Memphis. Here is what is going down.
Friday, December 2nd,
The Goo Goo Dolls, 8 p.m. at the Horseshoe Tunica, prices vary.
Switchblade Kid, Solar Flairs, Stephen Chopek, 9 p.m. at the Buccanneer, $5.
Dr Bacon, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.
James and the Ammunition, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Saturday, December 3rd.
Gasoline Grace, Los Psychosis, Dan Montgomery 3, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.
Aquarian Blood, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats, 9 p.m. at the New Daisy, Sold Out. Sunday, December 4th. The Dead Soldiers, John Paul Keith, The Mighty Souls Brass Band, La Pistola, Brad Birkedahl, The Rough Hearts, 6 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $25.
Nobunny, The Cowboys, China Gate, 9 p.m. at the Hi-tone, $12.
Cassette Set, Relentless Breeze, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.