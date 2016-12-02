Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 2, 2016

Weekend Roundup 89: Goo Goo Dolls, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nobunny

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 7:14 PM

click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
  • Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
Welcome to the 89th edition of the Weekend Roundup, aka the best place to learn about live music every weekend in Memphis. Here is what is going down.

Friday, December 2nd,
The Goo Goo Dolls, 8 p.m. at the Horseshoe Tunica, prices vary.
Switchblade Kid, Solar Flairs, Stephen Chopek, 9 p.m. at the Buccanneer, $5.
Dr Bacon, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

James and the Ammunition, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.

Saturday, December 3rd.
Gasoline Grace, Los Psychosis, Dan Montgomery 3, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.

Aquarian Blood, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats, 9 p.m. at the New Daisy, Sold Out.
Sunday, December 4th.
The Dead Soldiers, John Paul Keith, The Mighty Souls Brass Band, La Pistola, Brad Birkedahl, The Rough Hearts, 6 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $25.

Nobunny, The Cowboys, China Gate, 9 p.m. at the Hi-tone, $12.
Cassette Set, Relentless Breeze, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Goo Goo Dolls @ Horseshoe Casino & Hotel

    • Fri., Dec. 2

  • Gasoline Grace @ Murphy's

    • Sat., Dec. 3

  • User Submitted
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ New Daisy Theatre

    • Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m. $25 - $28
    • Buy Tickets

  • Rock N' Releaf featuring The Dead Soldiers, John Paul Keith, The Mighty Souls Brass Band @ Minglewood Hall

    • Sun., Dec. 4, 6 p.m.

  • NOBUNNY @ Hi-Tone

    • Sun., Dec. 4, 9 p.m.
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation