Weekend Roundup 89: Goo Goo Dolls, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nobunny

click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

Welcome to the 89th edition of the Weekend Roundup, aka the best place to learn about live music every weekend in Memphis. Here is what is going down.The Goo Goo Dolls, 8 p.m. at the Horseshoe Tunica, prices vary.Switchblade Kid, Solar Flairs, Stephen Chopek, 9 p.m. at the Buccanneer, $5.Dr Bacon, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.James and the Ammunition, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.Gasoline Grace, Los Psychosis, Dan Montgomery 3, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.Aquarian Blood, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats, 9 p.m. at the New Daisy, Sold Out.The Dead Soldiers, John Paul Keith, The Mighty Souls Brass Band, La Pistola, Brad Birkedahl, The Rough Hearts, 6 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $25.Nobunny, The Cowboys, China Gate, 9 p.m. at the Hi-tone, $12.Cassette Set, Relentless Breeze, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.