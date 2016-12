Get Buck with Tommy Wright III: A Playlist

click to enlarge Tommy Wright III

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Here is a collection of some of the best Tommy Wright III songs YouTube has to offer as you prepare for the show at the Hi-Tone tonight The gig will reportedly start right at 8 p.m., and there is a great chance the room will be at capacity. In the words of Tommy Wright, "don't get caught slippin'."*WARNING - EXPLICIT LYRICS BELOW*