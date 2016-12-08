Thursday, December 8, 2016
Get Buck with Tommy Wright III: A Playlist
Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 2:16 PM
Here is a collection of some of the best Tommy Wright III songs YouTube has to offer as you prepare for the show at the Hi-Tone tonight
.
The gig will reportedly start right at 8 p.m., and there is a great chance the room will be at capacity. In the words of Tommy Wright, "don't get caught slippin'."
*WARNING - EXPLICIT LYRICS BELOW*
