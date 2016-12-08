Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Get Buck with Tommy Wright III: A Playlist

Thu, Dec 8, 2016

click to enlarge Tommy Wright III
  • Tommy Wright III
Here is a collection of some of the best Tommy Wright III songs YouTube has to offer as you prepare for the show at the Hi-Tone tonight.

The gig will reportedly start right at 8 p.m., and there is a great chance the room will be at capacity. In the words of Tommy Wright, "don't get caught slippin'."

*WARNING - EXPLICIT LYRICS BELOW*
click to enlarge chickasaw.jpg
click to enlarge 1-tommy_wright_iii_-_feel_me_before_they_kill_me.jpg
click to enlarge tommy_.jpg

  • Tommy Wright III, Tom Skeemask, Reserving Dirtnaps, Chickasaw Mound @ Hi-Tone

    • Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
