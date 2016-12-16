Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, December 16, 2016

Weekend Roundup 91: Heels, Lucero, Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men play Tunica tomorrow night.
Good evening and welcome to the 91st edition of my Weekend Roundup. Show opportunities are a bit few and far between this weekend, but you should definitely make plans to go see Boyz II Men on Saturday, especially if you were born in the late '80s and were getting your first taste of RnB thanks to the Philly super group.

Friday, December 16th.
Alexis Grace Trio, 6 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room
Don Lifted, 8 p.m. at Crosstown Arts, $10.

Heels album release, Batmobile, 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.

Saturday, December 17th.
Boyz II Men, En Vogue, 7 p.m. at the Horsehoe Casino, prices vary.
Lucero Family Christmas with Nikki Hill, 8 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $21.
Southern Avenue, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Ex-Cult, Hartle Road, Bluff City Vice, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $6.

Sunday, December 18th.
John Paul Keith, 8:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.
Ben Ricketts, Glorious Abhor, Wild Holiday, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $7.

