Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Beale Street Music Fest Announces 2017 Lineup

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 8:03 AM

click to enlarge Kings of Leon
  • Kings of Leon
The Beale Street Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2017. Headliners include Snoop Dogg, Soundgarden, Widespread Panic, Wiz Khalifa, MGMT, Kings of Leon, Sturgill Simpson, and Death Cab for Cutie. For a complete list of performers and times, check out the BSMF lineup page.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation