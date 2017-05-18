Grrl Fest Runs The World

Women are underrepresented in the music scene. That goes without being said, but is rarely said by us boys, and we all contribute to it being a problem. The Hi-Tone's inaugural Grrl Fest, organized by the venue's own Allison Kasper, kicks off Saturday and takes aim at the problem.
"I was reading an article about a festival in Canada," Kasper says. "A female artist removed all of the all-male acts from the lineup, just to show the small representation of women in the music community. It sparked an idea in my mind to hold a fest that showcased bands with at least one female artist in each band that plays. I want to host something that lifts up and praises the badass women in our music community — a time where we can all come together and appreciate the incredible music being made here in memphis and surrounding areas."
Peep the line-up ahead of the show:
1) Nots:
2) Ten High (Fayetteville, Arkansas):
3) Bruiser Queen (St. Louis, Missouri):
4) Hash Redactor:
Impressively traceless online, but features members of Ex-Cult and Nots.