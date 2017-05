Grrl Fest Runs The World

click to enlarge Claire Faulhaber

<a href="http://hrln.bandcamp.com/track/fingertips">Fingertips by Harlan</a>

<a href="http://rarennudes.bandcamp.com/album/perspicacity-over-paradox">perspicacity over paradox by magnolia</a>

Women are underrepresented in the music scene. That goes without being said, but is rarely said by us boys, and we all contribute to it being a problem. The Hi-Tone's inaugural Grrl Fest, organized by the venue's own Allison Kasper, kicks off Saturday and takes aim at the problem."I was reading an article about a festival in Canada," Kasper says. "A female artist removed all of the all-male acts from the lineup, just to show the small representation of women in the music community. It sparked an idea in my mind to hold a fest that showcased bands with at least one female artist in each band that plays. I want to host something that lifts up and praises the badass women in our music community — a time where we can all come together and appreciate the incredible music being made here in memphis and surrounding areas."Peep the line-up ahead of the show: