Thursday, May 18, 2017

Grrl Fest Runs The World

CLAIRE FAULHABER
  • Claire Faulhaber
Women are underrepresented in the music scene. That goes without being said, but is rarely said by us boys, and we all contribute to it being a problem. The Hi-Tone's inaugural Grrl Fest, organized by the venue's own Allison Kasper, kicks off Saturday and takes aim at the problem.  

"I was reading an article about a festival in Canada," Kasper says. "A female artist removed all of the all-male acts from the lineup, just to show the small representation of women in the music community. It sparked an idea in my mind to hold a fest that showcased bands with at least one female artist in each band that plays. I want to host something that lifts up and praises the badass women in our music community — a time where we can all come together and appreciate the incredible music being made here in memphis and surrounding areas."

Peep the line-up ahead of the show:

1) Nots:


2) Ten High (Fayetteville, Arkansas):


3) Bruiser Queen (St. Louis, Missouri):


4) Hash Redactor:

Impressively traceless online, but features members of Ex-Cult and Nots.

5) Mouton (Springfield, Missouri):


6) Crystal Shrine:


7) Louise Page:


8) Sweaters Together:

More on them here.
ANDREA MORALES
  • Andrea Morales
9) Harlan:


10) Magnolia:


11) NYA (DJ Set):

BRIANA WADE
  • Briana Wade
Grrl Fest is this Saturday, May 20th. Doors are at 7 pm. $15.

    GRRL FEST @ Hi-Tone

    • Sat., May 20, 7 p.m.
