Thursday, May 18, 2017

Let's Go: Peabody Rooftop Party

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge PEABODY HOTEL, FACEBOOK
  • Peabody Hotel, Facebook
It's Memphis Flyer Night tonight at the Peabody Rooftop Party.

Here are some vital stats for you to consider:

Entertainment is by the Ghost Town Blues Band.

Menu is barbecue-riffic with barbecue meatballs, popcorn chicken with barbecue dipping sauce, and barbecue chips. VIPs can nosh on ribs, pulled pork, and cole slaw.

AND AND AND, Michael Donahue will be manning the Flyer's new selfie wall, so for all y'all who've dreamed of having a selfie with Donahue, tonight's your night.


