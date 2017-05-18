Thursday, May 18, 2017
Let's Go: Peabody Rooftop Party
By Flyer Staff
on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 1:59 PM
It's Memphis Flyer Night tonight at the Peabody Rooftop Party
Here are some vital stats for you to consider:
Entertainment is by the Ghost Town Blues Band.
Menu is barbecue-riffic with barbecue meatballs, popcorn chicken with barbecue dipping sauce, and barbecue chips. VIPs can nosh on ribs, pulled pork, and cole slaw.
AND AND AND, Michael Donahue will be manning the Flyer's new selfie wall, so for all y'all who've dreamed of having a selfie with Donahue, tonight's your night.
