Sarah Simmons and Star & Micey Throw Benefit for Homeless Memphians

Sarah Simmons was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but she says she owes a big debt to the Bluff City. She got her music education at the Visible Music College, jumpstarting her career that led her to a national television on the 2013 season of NBC's The Voice. Now that she's off the road after a 7 month world tour, she has returned to Memphis with her guitarist, who also happens to be her fianceé. They have something special prepared for the Memphis audience.
"We want to give back to Memphis in anyway that we can so we decided to have a benefit at Minglewood 1884 to raise money for a shelter," she says. "This is the first year but we want to do it one a year every year! We are calling it Rock for Shelter."
Joining Simmons and the band for the show Saturday night at Minglewood Hall's 1884 Lounge will be Memphis favorite sons Star & Micey.
Here's a taste of Simmons' work, with her latest music video "Staring at the Sun":