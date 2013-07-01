Nineteenth Century Club Will Be Demolished

Memphis Heritage



Attorney Linda Mathis with Union Group LLC confirmed in Environmental Court this morning what preservationists had been suspecting about the fate of the former Nineteenth Century Club — it will be demolished.

Judge Larry Potter ordered Mathis to present the new owners' plan for demolition of the property by July 9th.

“We are losing something we will never re-gain. I do not think it’s a wise decision to demolish this building,” Potter told the courtroom. “But frankly, that doesn’t matter. If there were legal means for me to stop this, I would.”

In January, Liang Lin and wife Xiao Dan Chen won the bid on the stately Rowland Darnell house at 1433 Union, which had been home to the Nineteenth Century Club philanthropic women’s group for years.

Preservationists believe the couple will build a shopping center with an Asian restaurant on the Nineteenth Century Club property. Attempts to reach the couple were unsuccessful. The couple owns New Hunan Restaurant on Park, Kublai Khan Crazy Mongolian Stir Fry on Airways, and Red Fish Sushi Asian Bistro in Lakeland.



The Midtown Action Coalition is planning protests in front of the property at 1433 Union on Tuesday, July

2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd at 5:30 p.m.

“Now we have no choice but to get out there and let people know what they’re trying to do. Hopefully, we can make them reconsider and sell the property back to another bidder” said Gordon Alexander of the Midtown Action Coalition.

Check out this week's coming edition of The Memphis Flyer for further coverage.