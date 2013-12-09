Olive Oil Shop Set To Open in Overton Square

A specialty olive oil tasting shop will be opening soon at 2094 Trimble in Overton Square, in one of the bays facing the new Tower Courtyard and parking garage.

Memphian Kenny Ford, a practicing veterinarian for 32 years, signed the first long-term lease for a shop on the Trimble side of the redeveloped square.

The Square Olive will initially sell 24 olive oils from Argentina, and new varieties will be added each month. Patrons will be able to sample oils with breads in the store, and Ford will also hold olive oil/wine pairing tasting events.

Additionally, he will sell balsamic vinegars, olive oil-based soaps, hand lotions, and pet shampoos from his sister's company MS Soaps.

“My sister Janet has made high quality olive oil-based beauty products for several years now for her company MS Soaps,” Ford said. “Her products are carried in a lot of specialty stores in Mississippi, and I’m excited to be able to introduce them to Memphis."