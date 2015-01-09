Murder by Memphis Police Officer to be Featured on TV One's Fatal Attraction

In September 2008, former Memphis Police officer Chancy Jones fatally shot his mistress, Phyllis Malone, at an East Memphis gas station.
Jones was convicted of second-degree murder for the crime and sentenced to 24 years in prison without parole.
Several years after the occurrence, Jones and Malone’s fatal fling will be profiled in an upcoming episode of TV One’s docu-series Fatal Attraction.
Entitled “Law and Murder,” the episode will highlight the relationship that Jones and Malone shared and how it turned fatal. It airs Monday, January 12th at 10 p.m. EST.
At the time of the murder, Jones had been with the Memphis Police Department for three years. According to multiple reports, the fling between him and Malone lasted several weeks before she informed him she was pregnant. She also allegedly threatened to tell his wife of their love affair.
On the night of Sept. 8th, 2008, Jones met with Malone at a Shell gas station on Whitten Road, near Interstate 40. The two reportedly got into a heated argument over Malone’s alleged pregnancy and Jones’ desire for her to get an abortion.
According to reports, Jones told investigators when Malone said, “Bye, Chancy” and began to leave, he shot her at point-blank range three times. However, in court he said he shot her out of fear she was going to run him over.
Malone was found slumped over in her front seat lifeless the next morning. Jones reported to shift duty that same day. While on duty, he was questioned by investigators about the homicide. He eventually admitted to killing Malone, and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
An autopsy would later reveal Malone was not pregnant.
Check out next week’s issue of the Flyer for more information on the case. And make sure to check out Fatal Attraction on TV One this Monday.
