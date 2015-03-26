7 Arrested in West Tennessee on Federal Drug Charges

click to enlarge
After a year-long investigation, law enforcement arrested seven Dyer County residents on federal drug trafficking charges this morning.
The charges stem from the defendants' alleged participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute ice and methamphetamine.
The seven individuals apprehended during the early morning round-up include:
•Miracle Pounds, 36, of Dyer County (already in state custody)
•Brian Whitt, 37, of Dyer County
•Robert Troy Anderson, 48, of Dyer County
•Christopher Dean, 40, of Dyer County (already in state custody)
•Amy Junior, 42, of Dyer County
•Nicholas Patterson, 42, of Dyer County
•Jonathan Murphy, 37, of Dyer County (already in state custody)
During the year-long investigation, law enforcement seized illicit narcotics, U.S. currency, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
“Over the last several years, we have seen an increase in the number of cases involving ice, a highly toxic and dangerous substance,” said U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton in a statement. “Ingestion of ice, which is methamphetamine with at least 80% purity, and crystal meth causes profound and almost immediate physical, mental and emotional consequences, while the production process can also be deadly. This case demonstrates our commitment to ridding West Tennessee of this menace.”
A task force composed of agents from the DEA, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Service, and law enforcement officials with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department, Dyersburg Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol made the arrests.
Illegal drug distribution appears to be a growing issue in Dyer County.
In January, 13 Dyer County residents were indicted on federal drug trafficking violations
. The indictments stem from the selling, manufacturing, and distributing of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, as well as the unlawful possession of ammunition by convicted felons.