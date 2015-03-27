New Central Station Plans Unveiled

click to enlarge Memphis Rail & Trolley Museum

Central Station in the year it opened in in 1914

New plans for Central Station were unveiled Friday and they include a hotel, a movie theater, a restaurant, a market, a new apartments, and renovations of the existing apartments in the building.The plans for the building at 545 South Main, were made public during a special meeting of the Memphis Area Transit Authority’s finance committee.The hotel and commercial space are slated for the main terminal building. The movie theater would go in the Powerhouse (behind the main building) and on the land behind behind the Powerhouse building. The restaurant and market would go in the northwest corner of the site. New apartments would be built on the southwest portion of the site.The plans also call for the relocation and consolidation of trolley and bus transfer points on Main Street. It would also put parking no the western portion of the site. Also planned is a connector concourse for pedestrian access through the site, and pedestrian, bicycle, and streetscape improvements.The plans are from a team with the Henry Turley Co. And Community Capital LLC. Both companies were selected by a MATA evaluation team for the project more than a year ago.