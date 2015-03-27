Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, March 27, 2015

New Central Station Plans Unveiled

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2015 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge Central Station in the year it opened in in 1914 - MEMPHIS RAIL & TROLLEY MUSEUM
  • Memphis Rail & Trolley Museum
  • Central Station in the year it opened in in 1914


New plans for Central Station were unveiled Friday and they include a hotel, a movie theater, a restaurant, a market, a new apartments, and renovations of the existing apartments in the building.

The plans for the building at 545 South Main, were made public during a special meeting of the Memphis Area Transit Authority’s finance committee.

The hotel and commercial space are slated for the main terminal building. The movie theater would go in the Powerhouse (behind the main building) and on the land behind behind the Powerhouse building. The restaurant and market would go in the northwest corner of the site. New apartments would be built on the southwest portion of the site.

The plans also call for the relocation and consolidation of trolley and bus transfer points on Main Street. It would also put parking no the western portion of the site. Also planned is a connector concourse for pedestrian access through the site, and pedestrian, bicycle, and streetscape improvements.

The plans are from a team with the Henry Turley Co. And Community Capital LLC. Both companies were selected by a MATA evaluation team for the project more than a year ago.

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments (12)

Showing 1-12 of 12

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 12

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation