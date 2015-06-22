Opposition Heating Up on 'Old Bridge' Closure

click to enlarge
More than 1,500 people have signed a new change.org petition online in opposition to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) plan to close the Memphis Arkansas Bridge to build a new interchange at Crump and I-55.
The petition was started last week by Arkansas state senator Keith M. Ingram, who is also a former mayor of West Memphis. In his petition, Ingram wrote the plan to close the “Old Bridge” is “not just an inconvenience. It’s dangerous.”
“Closing the ‘Old Bridge’ will devastate local economies throughout eastern Arkansas and will cripple emergency services in the event of an accident or natural disaster,” Ingram said in the petition.
He’s asked petitioners to tell TDOT, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam to “go back to the drawing board and develop a solution that works best for everyone.”
