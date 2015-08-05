Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, August 5, 2015

Father and Sons Indicted in $18 Million "Mystery Babylon" Scheme

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2015 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge Larry Bates
  • Larry Bates
Larry Bates, a former Tennessee state legislator, and his sons Charles "Chuck" Bates and Robert Bates were indicted on multiple charges this week for allegedly defrauding victims of more than $18 million in a bizarre end-times scheme.

Larry Bates was CEO of First American Monetary Consultants (FAMC), Inc., a financial company engaged in buying, selling, and trading gold and silver coins. He was also the CEO of Information Radio Network, Inc. (IRN), a radio network that provided listeners with information and advice on politics and the world economy. Charles Bates was executive vice-president and news director for IRN, and Robert Bates was an economist with FAMC.

Between May 2002 to October 2013, the Bates' ran advertisements on IRN encouraging listeners to purchase gold or silver to protect themselves from something called "Mystery Babylon," which they touted as an economic, political, and religious downturn. Their financial company and radio network primarily targeted Christians and the elderly.

More than 300 customers who attempted to purchase gold or silver through the Bates' company would receive an invoice and confirmation in the mail. But after the Bates' received payment, they allegedly didn't fill the orders or would only partially complete the orders. When contacted by customers, they reportedly delayed returning calls or emails and wouldn't answer at all. 

“As the indictment alleges, the defendants defrauded unsuspecting victims of more than $18 million by promising to purchase gold and silver coins on their behalf,” said U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III. “Unfortunately, hundreds of these victims never received the coins they purchased. Instead, their money was used by the defendants to fund lofty salaries and exorbitant lifestyles.”

They're being charged with wire fraud and mail fraud. If convicted, they will each face up to 20 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines.


Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Share

Comments (10)

Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Contemporary Media Inc. Hires Michael Donahue

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Apr 27, 2017

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • Extension of Wolf River Greenway Breaks Ground

    • by Bianca Phillips
    • Sep 25, 2015

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation