click to enlarge Police are looking for this man in connection with a burglary at Bikram Yoga in Overton Square.

Bikram Yoga studio in Overton Square was robbed of $800 last week, and the Memphis Police Department (MPD) is reaching out to citizens to help solve the crime.Around 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17th, the MPD responded to a burglary call at the hot yoga studio. Earlier, an unknown man had entered the studio while it was still closed and stole $800 worth of property. Video surveillance cameras in the studio captured images of a white man between the ages of 28 and 35, of medium build and with dark, short hair. He was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts, and flip-flops.It is unknown how the man gained entry into the business. The MPD is asking those with information to contact the department.