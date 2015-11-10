Scenes from the Darrius Stewart Rally

A group calling itself the Darrius Stewart Truth Coalition held a "Justice of Darrius" rally on Tuesday afternoon outside the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center.The group was protesting last week's announcement that a grand jury declined to indict Memphis Police officer Connor Schilling for the shooting death of Darrius Stewart, an unarmed black teenager killed during a traffic stop in July. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich recommended indictment to the grand jury, but it's members, whose identities remain a secret, did not agree.Schilling is expected to face administrative hearing with the Memphis Police Department, possibly this week. He is still relieved of duty with pay, and that hearing could determine if Schilling should be suspended with pay or possibly terminated.Stewart was shot on July 17th by Schilling after the car Stewart was a passenger in was pulled over for having a headlight out. Stewart was detained in the back of a squad car after the traffic stop while Schilling checked for warrants. When Schilling discovered Stewart had two outstanding warrants in Illinois and Iowa, he opened the squad car door to place handcuffs on Stewart. Schilling said Stewart then attacked him and struck him with the handcuffs. During the struggle, Schilling fired at Stewart. Stewart died from two gunshot wounds, according to the Shelby County Medical Examiner's report.