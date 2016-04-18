Memphis Police Officer Accused of Sexual Assault, Relieved of Duty

click to enlarge

A Memphis Police officer, whose name has not been released, has been relieved of duty and is being investigated for a possible sexual assault committed while the officer was on duty.On Saturday, April 16th, at 11:15 a.m., Memphis Police officers were called to the 100 block of G.E. Patterson, where a 26-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by an on-duty Memphis Police officer earlier in the morning. She said she'd been leaving the Purple Haze nightclub on Lt. George W.E. Lee Avenue when she encountered the officer.She said "inappropriate sexual contact [was] made by the officer," according to a statement released Monday afternoon by the Memphis Police Department. The officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation, but no arrest has been made and no charges have been filed.