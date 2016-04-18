Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 18, 2016

Memphis Police Officer Accused of Sexual Assault, Relieved of Duty

Posted By on Mon, Apr 18, 2016 at 9:26 PM

click to enlarge m-memphispdbadge.jpg
A Memphis Police officer, whose name has not been released, has been relieved of duty and is being investigated for a possible sexual assault committed while the officer was on duty.

On Saturday, April 16th, at 11:15 a.m., Memphis Police officers were called to the 100 block of G.E. Patterson, where a 26-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by an on-duty Memphis Police officer earlier in the morning. She said she'd been leaving the Purple Haze nightclub on Lt. George W.E. Lee Avenue when she encountered the officer. 

She said "inappropriate sexual contact [was] made by the officer," according to a statement released Monday afternoon by the Memphis Police Department. The officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation, but no arrest has been made and no charges have been filed.


Tags: ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation