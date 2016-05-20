Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, May 20, 2016

Strickland Names New Memphis Animal Services Director

Posted By on Fri, May 20, 2016 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Alexis Pugh
  • Alexis Pugh
Alexis Pugh has been named the new director of Memphis Animal Services (MAS) , according to a Facebook update from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Pugh served as the executive director of Mid-South Spay & Neuter Services, a low-cost spray/neuter clinic, for the past year. She'll be replacing former MAS director James Rogers, who was fired in December as Strickland reorganized his personnel after taking office. Although Rogers managed to get pet adoption numbers up and euthanasia numbers down during his tenure, his critics argued that animal intake rates also dropped while he was in charge, which they contended was the real reason for lower euthanasia rates. A number of "clerical errors," as Rogers called them, during his time there led to several animals being mistakenly put down.

At Mid-South Spay & Neuter Services, Pugh was responsible for overseeing and managing all clinic operations. And during her time there, the organization increased surgical productivity by 11 percent and generated more than $50,000 in new donor and grant-funding, according to Strickland. Before serving in that role, Pugh was the executive director of the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County.

Pugh will start her new position next month. She will report directly to city Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen. Previously, the MAS director reported to the director of the Division of Parks and Neighborhoods.


