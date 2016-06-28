Crosstown Concourse Apartments Now Available for Rent

click to enlarge
As of Tuesday morning, 165 apartments inside the revitalized Crosstown Concourse building are available for lease.
The apartments have been named Parcels at Concourse
as an homage to the building's former use as a Sears warehouse and shipping center. In the building's Sears Crosstown headquarters days, more than 400,000 square feet of the upper floors housed thousands of products that were packaged and shipped to customers.
Four different floor plans are available — the Crafton (a 540-740 square foot studio), the Kismet (a 615-950 square foot one-bedroom), the Americus (a 950-1,465 square foot two-bedroom), and the Greenview (a 1,900 square foot three-bedroom). All of the floor plans boast massive windows overlooking Crosstown and lots of natural light. Prices begin at $854 for a studio and top out at $2,484 for the largest 3-bedroom. Some of the apartments will be ready by January or February.
Residents will have access to restaurants (The Kitchen Next Door has already signed a lease), retail, art galleries, performance spaces, and the Church Health Center's fitness and wellness centers (residents get a free fitness membership), which all be located on the lower floors of the building.
They'll also share space in the building with Crosstown Arts, Memphis Teacher Residency, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, City Leadership, Christian Brothers University, and a number of other health, arts, and education organizations to be located inside the building. If all goes as planned, there may also be a public high school located inside the building.
To inquire about leasing, visit the Parcels website
, call 901-435-7796, or visit the leasing office at 430 N. Cleveland.