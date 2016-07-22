Memphis Attorney Disbarred for Mishandling Veterans' Money

click to enlarge

A Memphis attorney under investigation by the Veteran's Adminstration (VA) for mishandling veterans' finances has been disbarred, though the record of the event has been sealed.Keith Lamonte Hobbs was the financial guardian to several veterans in the area. He came under investigation by the VA for allegedly bilking money from those veterans.The Tennessee Supreme Court's Office of Professional Responsibility suspended Hobbs' license in February. The office announced Friday it had disbarred Dobbs on Thursday. Hobbs must pay the board's costs, expenses, and court costs for his hearing within 90 days.