Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, July 22, 2016

Memphis Attorney Disbarred for Mishandling Veterans' Money

Posted By on Fri, Jul 22, 2016 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge homeslide2.jpeg

A Memphis attorney under investigation by the Veteran's Adminstration (VA) for mishandling veterans' finances has been disbarred, though the record of the event has been sealed.  

Keith Lamonte Hobbs was the financial guardian to several veterans in the area. He came under investigation by the VA for allegedly bilking money from those veterans. 

The Tennessee Supreme Court's Office of Professional Responsibility suspended Hobbs' license in February. The office announced Friday it had disbarred Dobbs on Thursday. Hobbs must pay the board's costs, expenses, and court costs for his hearing within 90 days. 

"Mr. Dobbs consented to disbarment because he could not successfully defend himself on charges made against him with the Board of Professional Responsibility alleging that he violated Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct," reads a statement from the Supreme Court's board.

However, a court rule "requires that Mr. Dobbs' consent to disbarment be maintained under seal."
Email
Share

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation