Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, August 15, 2016

Protest at Graceland Remains Peaceful

Posted By on Mon, Aug 15, 2016 at 10:38 PM

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens' protest outside the Elvis Week candlelight vigil Monday night remained peaceful. The demonstration, which was organized to protest the nationwide killings of unarmed black citizens by police officers, also remained rather small, attracting only a couple hundred protesters. That was quite a difference from the group's massive initial protest in August that shut down the Hernando-DeSoto Bridge.

Chants of "This is what democracy looks like!" and "No justice, no peace!" filled the air, and at one point, protesters locked arms and walked in a straight line down a side street that police had already blocked off. But the crowd eventually turned around and headed back to the main protest area, just outside police barricades on the south side of Graceland along Elvis Presley.

Despite the small crowd, the Memphis Police Department had a heavy presence. Police weren't letting protesters through the barricades to access their cars, many of which were located in the free Graceland parking lot. The only way back to that lot involved about a three-mile walk through a dark neighborhood with no sidewalks. 

click to enlarge img_3779.jpg

Slideshow
Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil
Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil

Scenes from the Protest for Black Lives Outside the Elvis Vigil


By Bianca Phillips

Click to View 10 slides


Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments (17)

Showing 1-17 of 17

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-17 of 17

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation