Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Grizz 'Conductor' Mike Conley Celebrated as Mid-South Maze 'Corn-ductor'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Pathways etched into a field of corn have transformed Grizzlies' own Mike Conley from "conductor" to  "corn-ductor." The sprawling ten-acre Mid-South Maze will celebrate the point guard's return to the team.

The Maze, located at Agricenter International, will operate September 15 through October 31. It will open in September on Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The Mid-South Maze will become haunted on Friday and Saturday nights in October. Wednesday nights in October will be family night. 

This year's Maze not only boasts a new design but also live music and a local beer garden hosted by TapBox. Free hayrides and bonfire's will be provided on Family Nights with the purchase of admission. Children ages 13 and older pay $7 for admission, those ages 6-12 pay $5, and The Maze is free for those under the age of 5. Adults pay $12 for admission. 


