Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

New Trail to Connect Greenline, Agricenter Farmer's Market

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 2:35 PM


An bike and pedestrian trail will soon be paved and finished to more easily connect the Shelby Farms Greenline with the Agricenter Farmer’s Market thanks some new funds from the Shelby County Commission. 

Agricenter Trail runs along the south side of Walnut Grove and from Farm Road to the Farmer’s Market, taking bikers, walkers, and runners along rows of crops, research plots, and the Agricenter’s solar array. The trail exists now but it’s an unpaved dirt path. 

click to enlarge 1471884147785.jpeg

A timeline for the trail’s completion was not available. The funds for the  project were only allocated recently.

Shelby County Commissioner Heidi Shafer dedicated her full $100,000 allotment of the Shelby County Commission Enhancement Grant to the project.

“Connecting the Agricenter Farmer's Market to the Greenline makes good sense, giving walkers and bike riders reliable access to fresh foods right here in District 5,” Shafer said in a statement.

Another upgrade to the trail will be to replace an old gate at the Farm Road end of the trail with four or five bollards to allow easier access for bikes and keeping vehicles out.

click to enlarge bollards2.jpg

That part of the project was funded by a recently completed ioby campaign.


Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation