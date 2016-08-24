New Trail to Connect Greenline, Agricenter Farmer's Market
Posted
By Toby Sells
on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 2:35 PM
An bike and pedestrian trail will soon be paved and finished to more easily connect the Shelby Farms Greenline with the Agricenter Farmer’s Market thanks some new funds from the Shelby County Commission.
Agricenter Trail runs along the south side of Walnut Grove and from Farm Road to the Farmer’s Market, taking bikers, walkers, and runners along rows of crops, research plots, and the Agricenter’s solar array. The trail exists now but it’s an unpaved dirt path.
A timeline for the trail’s completion was not available. The funds for the
project were only allocated recently.
Shelby County Commissioner Heidi Shafer dedicated her full $100,000 allotment of the Shelby County Commission Enhancement Grant to the project.
“Connecting the Agricenter Farmer's Market to the Greenline makes good sense, giving walkers and bike riders reliable access to fresh foods right here in District 5,” Shafer said in a statement.
Another upgrade to the trail will be to replace an old gate at the Farm Road end of the trail with four or five bollards to allow easier access for bikes and keeping vehicles out.
That part of the project was funded by a recently completed ioby campaign.
