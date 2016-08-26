Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 26, 2016

MATA Security Guard Placed on Diversion in Passenger Death

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 1:44 PM

Adicus Mitchell
  • Adicus Mitchell
The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) security guard responsible for pushing a passenger, which resulted in that passenger's death, has been placed on diversion for three years.

On May 6th of last year, a bus driver at the North Main terminal alerted Mitchell that he had an unruly passenger on board, and Mitchell responded by forcefully pushing the passenger off the bus. The passenger, 69-year-old Robert Gray, landed face-first and lay motionless on the concrete.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and later transferred to a long-term care facility. He died there from complications from his fall on August 3rd, 2014. Gray had been allegedly been making obscene remarks to a female passenger when the driver alerted Mitchell.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee granted Mitchell's request for diversion, a type of probation that will erase the conviction from his record after three years of good behavior.


Tags: , ,

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation