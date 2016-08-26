Report: Alcohol Crashes Down, Distracted Driving Accidents Up

click to enlarge
Gatti, Kellner, Beinvenu & Montesi
Most car accidents in Shelby County happen on Thursday between 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Drivers between 16-25 get in more accidents here.
Alcohol related crashes continue to decrease, a trend beginning around 2012. Though, distracted driving crashes are going steadily up.
These are just some of the findings from new research by Memphis law firm Gatti, Keltner, Bienvenu & Montesi.
Check out a huge infographic from the firm below. Read its findings here
