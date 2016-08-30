State Tourism Breaks Spending Record

Beale Street is Tennessee's top tourist destination.

Tennessee tourism shattered records in 2015 with visitors here spending more than $18 billion, up 3.7 percent over 2014.State government officials announced the record in a news conference Tuesday morning at the Sevier County Courthouse near the iconic Dolly Parton statue.Tourism has topped $1 billion in state and local sales taxes for the last 10 years, officials said. Revenue last year was $1.6 billion, up $1.6 billion. Tourism jobs increased 2.9 percent for a total of 157,400.