Tuesday, August 30, 2016

State Tourism Breaks Spending Record

Tennessee tourism shattered records in 2015 with visitors here spending more than $18 billion, up 3.7 percent over 2014. 

State government officials announced the record in a news conference Tuesday morning at the Sevier County Courthouse near the iconic Dolly Parton statue.

Tourism has topped $1 billion in state and local sales taxes for the last 10 years, officials said. Revenue last year was $1.6 billion, up $1.6 billion. Tourism jobs increased 2.9 percent for a total of 157,400.

Beale Street is Tennessee's top tourist destination.
