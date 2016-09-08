MATA Will Receive $4 Million To Improve Bus Services

click to enlarge

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will receive more than $4 million to revive the city's wanting bus system.A grant totaling $4,273,771 from the from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration 5339(c) Bus and Bus Facilities Competitive Program will contribute to replacing, rehabilitating and purchasing buses and related equipment as well as constructing bus-related facilities.“I am pleased MATA was chosen to receive these federal funds to improve the busing system and bus facilities in Memphis,” Congressman Steve Cohen said today. “Many Memphians do not have access to reliable transportation and for them MATA provides an essential service. I will continue to fight to ensure that MATA receives all the federal funding that it needs to best serve the people of the 9th District.”