Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, September 8, 2016

MATA Will Receive $4 Million To Improve Bus Services

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge flyby_matastory.jpg

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will receive more than $4 million to revive the city's wanting bus system.
"Many Memphians do not have access to reliable transportation and for them MATA provides an essential service." — Congressman Steve Cohen click to tweet
A grant totaling $4,273,771 from the from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration 5339(c) Bus and Bus Facilities Competitive Program will contribute to replacing, rehabilitating and purchasing buses and related equipment as well as constructing bus-related facilities.

“I am pleased MATA was chosen to receive these federal funds to improve the busing system and bus facilities in Memphis,” Congressman Steve Cohen said today. “Many Memphians do not have access to reliable transportation and for them MATA provides an essential service. I will continue to fight to ensure that MATA receives all the federal funding that it needs to best serve the people of the 9th District.”
Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation