Memphis Shelby Crime Commission Hires Harold Collins

Harold Collins

Former Memphis City Councilman (and 2015 mayoral candidate) Harold Collins has taken a position as vice president for community engagement at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, announced the commission's president Bill Gibbons on Thursday afternoon.Collins had previously worked with the commission under a consulting contract. Now he will lead and direct the day-to-day implementation of efforts to increase citizen involvement in Crime Commission activities. He'll also be recruiting community partners to help promote and implement the commission's Operation: Safe Community crime-fighting initiative, which was just revamped to include new strategies.“Harold’s experience in the community, his former work with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, and his service on the Memphis City Council bring a wealth of knowledge to the Crime Commission,” Gibbons said.“It’s an honor to serve my community in this new role. I look forward to the challenge and sharing the Operation: Safe Community goals with our citizens and having them join our work,” Collins stated.Collins served on the council from 2008 to 2015. He ran an unsuccessful bid for Memphis mayor against incumbent A C Wharton and current mayor Jim Strickland last year. He also served as a special assistant to Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich for a number of years.