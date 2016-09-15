Gourmet Burger Chain Coming To Highland Strip

A gourmet burger restaurant is the latest tenant to join the revamped Highland Strip.Burgerim, an Israeli-based fast-casual diner, specializes in 2.8 ounce mini-burgers with an "always more than one approach." Each burger comes with the standard lettuce, tomato, and onion. Customers can personalize their order, however, choosing from three buns, six sauces, 11 patties, and nine "unconventional" toppings like pineapple or a sunny side up egg. Burgerim also provides dietary alternatives that support vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free diets.Burgerim will be lease 1,300 square feet at 569 South Highland Street.