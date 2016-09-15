Jones Hearing on Jackson-Trial Ethics Violations to Continue

click to enlarge Toby Sells

Stephen Jones (left) confers with his attorney Brian Faughnan (right) during Thursday's hearing.





A state panel will decide early next week whether or not to continue hearings on alleged ethical violations of a Shelby County prosecutor accused of withholding evidence in the Noura Jackson murder trial and one state official wondered aloud why the prosecutor’s boss wasn’t up on the same charges.Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Stephen Jones asked a state hearing board Thursday to stop the proceedings to review his actions in the case, arguing that those actions were an “inadvertent mistake.”The hearing panel said they would return with a decision on the Jones matter early next week.The Tennessee Supreme Court Board of Professional Responsibility (TBPR) said in January that Jones withheld a key statement from a key witness in the Jackson murder trial, a statement which could have helped Jackson’s defense in the trial and, perhaps, changed the verdict in the case.Jackson was convicted in 2009 but the Tennessee Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2014 based on misconduct in the case by Jones and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Jackson took an Alford plea in the case in May 2015 and was released from prison in August.For his part in the case, Jones was targeted for discipline in January by the TBPR , the state agency that oversees and disciplines attorneys in the state.Also targeted for TBPR discipline was Jones’ boss, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. The state board said she violated Jackson’s constitutional rights with statements made during her closing arguments.The evidence at the heart of the Jones' case, which was heard Thursday, is the written statement by one of Jackson’s friends, Andrew Hammack, who was a suspect in the murder of Jackson’s mother, Jennifer. He gave three statements to Memphis police, but in the statement that was withheld, Hammack said he was on the drug ecstasy the night of the murder and that he did not have his phone with him. However, he testified that Jackson called him at the time of the murder and said she was in her mother’s house at that time.Jones received the statement, looked at it, and claims to have stuffed it into a legal folder and simply forgot about it until the trial was over. With this, his lawyer argued Thursday that the action was a mistake and should not trigger an ethics violation.There was never a “conscious decision to withhold” any documents from defense attorneys, said Jones’ attorney Brian S. Faughnan and that ideas to the contrary were a “matter of imagination.” Faughnan said Jones is “one of the best attorneys in this room,” that “in every step of the process, he admitted he made a mistake and wouldn’t do it again,” and for this “there is no need to go through a trial.”Faughnan also argued that nine other Tennessee judges (including five Tennessee Supreme Court justices) brought any ethical complaints against Jones in the matter.Krishna Hodges, deputy chief disciplinary counsel for the TBPR, argued that those judges were weighing the facts of a criminal case before them at the time, not whether Jones had committed ethical violations, which is the purview of the TBPR.Also, Hodges said that while Jones’ attorney said the action wasn’t intentional, that there are no protections in state laws in these cases for prosecutors. That is, it doesn’t matter if Jones did not intend to not give the evidence to defense lawyers, it only matters that he did not turn that evidence over.But that fact — whether or not Jones intentionally withheld the evidence — became a central point of on part of the hearing and was the one that had those in the court sitting up in their seats.Hearing board member Leland McNabb asked Hodges if she disputed the fact Jones’ act of withholding the evidence was, in fact, disputed. “Yes, sir,” she replied. McNabb pondered that the hearing had to go on to review whether that fact.Hodges said that Jones saw the statement from Hammack, knew that it was a large piece of the prosecution’s case against Jackson, and withheld it anyway, noting that “this was more than a mistake.”Another type of evidence in a trial is known as Jencks material. It is a witness statement that aids the prosecution in their case. Prosecutors have to give these statements to defense lawyers but can do so right at the last minute, right after they’ve finished examining the witness on the stand.McNabb asked who examined Hammack on the stand at trial and was told it was Weirich. McNabb said the statements were most likely because Jencks materials and that the prosecution should have handed them over to Jackson’s attorney at that moment.“Are we leaving someone out of the charges [against Jones]?” McNabb asked, seemingly referencing Weirich.Hodges noted that that the hearten before them were on charge against Jones and that Weirich has her own hearing scheduled. But McNabb splayed his hands wide before him and said, “But it’s of interest.”Jackson was present at Thursday's hearing. She looked calm and casual, wearing jeans and her hair pulled back in a clip. She made a brief statement to the press after the hearing and left the trial room away from the press scrum.