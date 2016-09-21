Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Gay Former Student Sues CBHS for $1 Million
By Bruce VanWyngarden
on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 2:23 PM
Former Christian Brothers High School student Lance Sanderson and his parents have filed a lawsuit against CBHS that asks the school to pay damages of $1 million for sexual discrimination and failure to fulfill a school contract.
The Flyer has written about the Sanderson case
, which caused lots of controversy in 2015
. The Sandersons' full complaint, filed September 20, 2016, lays out the timeline of events leading to Sanderson's being turned down in his request to bring a male date to the 2015 CBHS prom, and actions prior to the event were alleged to be discriminatory.
