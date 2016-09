Gay Former Student Sues CBHS for $1 Million

click to enlarge

Former Christian Brothers High School student Lance Sanderson and his parents have filed a lawsuit against CBHS that asks the school to pay damages of $1 million for sexual discrimination and failure to fulfill a school contract.The Flyer has written about the Sanderson case , which caused lots of controversy in 2015 . The Sandersons' full complaint, filed September 20, 2016, lays out the timeline of events leading to Sanderson's being turned down in his request to bring a male date to the 2015 CBHS prom, and actions prior to the event were alleged to be discriminatory.Read the complaint below.