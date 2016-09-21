Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Gay Former Student Sues CBHS for $1 Million

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 2:23 PM

Former Christian Brothers High School student Lance Sanderson and his parents have filed a lawsuit against CBHS that asks the school to pay damages of $1 million for sexual discrimination and failure to fulfill a school contract. 

The Flyer has written about the Sanderson case, which caused lots of controversy in 2015. The Sandersons' full complaint, filed September 20, 2016, lays out the timeline of events leading to Sanderson's being turned down in his request to bring a male date to the 2015 CBHS prom, and actions prior to the event were alleged to be discriminatory.

Read the complaint below. 

Sanderson_Complaint.pdf

