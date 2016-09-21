Help Envision a Post-Carbon Memphis

Posted
By Toby Sells
on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 12:29 PM
Do you believe in a post-carbon Memphis?
Well, POCACITO wants to hear your ideas “no matter how wild they may seem.”
Memphis is one of three stops on a tour of leaders from the Post-Carbon Cities of Tomorrow (POCACITO) group. They'll also stop in Detroit and Minneapolis.
The group describes itself online as “an international consortium of cities working together to share their visions, innovations, and experiences building more equitable, accessible, and sustainable urban communities.”
POCACITO will be here Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-part event “to help shape Memphis’ sustainable urban future.”
Do you think Memphis can ever be carbon free?
“We believe that sustainability is a function of accessibility and community is founded on inclusivity,” reads the invitation to the event. “That’s why we want you, your friends and neighbors, your colleagues and their kids – everyone whose life is impacted by the environmental issues facing Memphis – to be involved in building a more sustainable tomorrow.”
• Tuesday, Sept 27, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. (University of Memphis, University Center)
Finding the Vision: “A two-hour town hall-style forum on Tuesday evening that focuses on defining a visionary post-carbon future for Memphis.”
“This freestyle, open dialogue will encourage you to dream big and, most important, share your ideas, no matter how wild they may seem.”
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, noon-4:30 p.m. (Playhouse on the Square)
Finding the Way: “We will work in groups to develop ways to achieve the visions shared [Tuesday].”
“[We’ll] put together concrete steps we can all take to make sure our discussions lead to initiatives that lead to implementation and to a more sustainable future for our communities and cities.”
The events are free and open to the public. Registration is recommended for Tuesday and is required for Wednesday. Register here.