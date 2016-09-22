901 Grille & Market Headed to Midtown

Facebook

City Market owners Hamida and Sunny Mandani will bring 901 Grille and Market to the edge of Midtown.

click to enlarge Google Maps

The current shops at the corner of East Parkway and Central.

The shop at the now-vacant corner of East Parkway and Central will soon become 901 Grille and Market, a new project from the folks who brought City Market to Memphis.Hamida and Sunny Mandani opened their first City Market store Downtown at the corner of Main and Union. They then opened a Midtown location in Cooper-Young. (They also opened the Quench wine and liquor store on Second.)The newest project, 901 Grille and Market, will fill in the space left vacant from the former Kwik Shop and Grill, which sits across the street from the Christian Brothers University campus.In a statement, the store owners said the new market will offer “farm-to-table favorite featuring regional and international flavors. The East Parkway location will also feature a market for quick pickup of grab-and-go handmade snacks, local craft beers, and various dry goods.”