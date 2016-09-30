Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, September 30, 2016

The Pink Heat Debunked

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge THE MEMPHIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • The Memphis Police Department

The Memphis Police Department announced yesterday that they will be rolling out a hot-pink squad
car in support of breast cancer awareness for the month of October.


Because the year is 2016, and public perception is sometimes best gauged by your social media feed,
we at The Flyer noticed some measure of discontent at the announcement of Barbie's Dream Squad Car hitting the streets.


Some rightly pointed out that tackling MPD's massive backlog of untested rape kits might (just
maybe) be a better use of resources. Wanting to settle any concerns of public funding being funneled to an aesthetically-driven awareness campaign, we reached out to MPD to clarify a couple of unknowns.


The results:

  • It is one squad car that was already in possession of the MPD.
  • Decal Jones did the wrap-job, the cost of which was donated through a partnership with the West
  • Clinic and the University of Tennessee West Institute for Cancer Research.
  • Nary a public penny was spent on the Charger's pink transformation.


Comments

