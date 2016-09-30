The Pink Heat Debunked

click to enlarge The Memphis Police Department

The Memphis Police Department announced yesterday that they will be rolling out a hot-pink squad

car in support of breast cancer awareness for the month of October.

Because the year is 2016, and public perception is sometimes best gauged by your social media feed,

we at The Flyer noticed some measure of discontent at the announcement of Barbie's Dream Squad Car hitting the streets.



Some rightly pointed out that tackling MPD's massive backlog of untested rape kits might (just

maybe) be a better use of resources. Wanting to settle any concerns of public funding being funneled to an aesthetically-driven awareness campaign, we reached out to MPD to clarify a couple of unknowns.

The results: