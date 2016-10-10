Programs to Bolster Living, Business in the Medical District

-
The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.
Two new efforts to bolster residency and business in the Memphis Medical District kicked off Monday.
The Memphis Medical District Collaborative (MMDC) launched “Live Local” and “Buy Local,” each sponsored by the health care institutions that anchor the district.
Live Local
The Live Local program will offer one-time cash incentives to those who make the Medical District their primary residence. Renters in the area could get as much as $2,000 in the form of a forgivable loan. Those who want to buy a residence in the Medical District could get as much as $15,000.
The move is to help bring people back to live in the Medical District. MMDC president Tommy Pacello said nearly 36,000 lived there in 1970, but that figure has fallen to about 15,000 today.
“Right now, fewer than 3 percent of students attending college in the district live there, and only about 6 percent of the district’s full-time employees live nearby,” Pacello said. “Students and workers at our anchor institutions who are looking to live closer to Midtown and Downtown are perfectly suited to this program."
Residents must live at the same address in the Medical District for five years to see the loan forgiven completely. The loan will be reduced by 20 percent for each full year a participant has resided in the district. If they sell or leave their residence there, they must repay the outstanding loan balance.
The pilot phase of the program will offer up to $500,000 in private funds administered by the MMDC.
Buy Local
Those big health care tenants in the Medical District want to buy more of their products from the Memphis area. To do that, though, they need help.
They’ve opened a business plan competition for local companies that can help them “solve operational challenges within their supply chain.”
Here are the four specific categories in which the health care institutions are looking to expand locally:
• Efficiency in end-to-end transportation management for patients and their families
• Modular/mobile on-site maintenance for fleet and industrial equipment.
• On-demand burst staffing platform for quick turn-around projects
• Software solution for managing contract relationships.
Competitors in the Buy Local will vie for one of four prize packages that include $20,000 in business-support capital and $5,000 in customized business development training through EpiCenter, a Memphis based organization that supports entrepreneurship and business creation.
More information about the selected categories can be found online
.
The entities included in the Buy Local program include: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital/ALSAC, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Regional One Health, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Baptist College of Health Sciences, Southern College of Optometry, and Memphis
Bioworks.