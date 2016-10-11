Greenline Bridge Planned for Tillman

click to enlarge Google Maps

The Shelby Farms Greenline currently ends at Tillman.

Design planning is underway for a new bridge on the west end of the Shelby Farms Greenline and city officials want your input.A pair of public input sessions are scheduled for next week on the design of the new bridge. An email blast from Livable Memphis announced the sessions.“This new bridge will be constructed to the west of where the Greenline currently ends at Tillman.The bridge will rise over an active railroad and extend the Greenline from Tillman to Flicker.While beyond the scope of this project, this new link will allow the Greenline to one day extend farther south into Tobey Park and eventually the Fairgrounds.”• Monday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. - recap of design team site visit, design discussion, and pin-up of ideas• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. - final presentation on design workshopsFirst Baptist Church, 2835 Broad Avenue.We'll post more details about the project as we get them.