Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Greenline Bridge Planned for Tillman

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 3:12 PM

coverstory_bikes_p3a7123-mag.jpg

Design planning is underway for a new bridge on the west end of the Shelby Farms Greenline and city officials want your input.

A pair of public input sessions are scheduled for next week on the design of the new bridge. An email blast from Livable Memphis announced the sessions.

click to enlarge The Shelby Farms Greenline currently ends at Tillman. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The Shelby Farms Greenline currently ends at Tillman.

Here’s what it said about the project:

“This new bridge will be constructed to the west of where the Greenline currently ends at Tillman.

The bridge will rise over an active railroad and extend the Greenline from Tillman to Flicker.

While beyond the scope of this project, this new link will allow the Greenline to one day extend farther south into Tobey Park and eventually the Fairgrounds.”

Here’s the information on the public input sessions:

When:
• Monday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. - recap of design team site visit, design discussion, and pin-up of ideas
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. - final presentation on design workshops

Where:
First Baptist Church, 2835 Broad Avenue.

We'll post more details about the project as we get them. 

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation