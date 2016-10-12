'Luxury' Hotel Napoleon Opens on Original Press-Scimitar Site

click to enlarge Downtown Memphis Commission

"A new level of luxury" will open in the city as Hotel Napoleon begins booking guests at the site of the original Memphis Press-Scimitar.Located at 179 Madison Avenue, the 36,500 square-foot boutique hotel includes 56 rooms and two suites. Architects who remodeled the hotel were careful to keep the building's original character intact, constructing a modern interior while making use of the high ceilings and original windows that overlook the Memphis skyline."All of our team prides themselves on excellent service and attention to every detail — making sure every guests' stay is unique and personal," Owners Snay Patel and Jay Kumar said in a statement.Guests will have access to a business and fitness center. Luna, a tapas restaurant and bar, will soon open and serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.