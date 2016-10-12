Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

'Luxury' Hotel Napoleon Opens on Original Press-Scimitar Site

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS COMMISSION
  • Downtown Memphis Commission
"A new level of luxury" will open in the city as Hotel Napoleon begins booking guests at the site of the original Memphis Press-Scimitar. 

Located at 179 Madison Avenue, the 36,500 square-foot boutique hotel includes 56 rooms and two suites. Architects who remodeled the hotel were careful to keep the building's original character intact, constructing a modern interior while making use of the high ceilings and original windows that overlook the Memphis skyline. 

"All of our team prides themselves on excellent service and attention to every detail — making sure every guests' stay is unique and personal," Owners Snay Patel and Jay Kumar said in a statement.

Guests will have access to a business and fitness center. Luna, a tapas restaurant and bar, will soon open and serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 








Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation