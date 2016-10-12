New Site Offers Transparency on Zoo Parking Project

-
City of Memphis
-
This early draft of the Overton Park parking plan is one document that can be found on the city's new web page.
City officials have launched a new web page
— “in the interest of transparency” — for any new information on the implementation of the Overton Park parking plan.
Plans are underway to create new parking spaces for the Memphis Zoo in and around the area. The move aims to stop using the Overton Park Greensward as an overflow parking lot for the zoo.
Officials have said the project will likely take two years to complete. So, Greensward parking likely won’t end until 2019, they’ve said.
The new site for the project went live Tuesday and it was, of course, shared widely on social media, like the Overton Park Alliance News Facebook page.
So far, the city’s site offers up a few documents, like the July 19 resolution that accepted the new parking proposal. Other documents include drafts from the city engineering department on its early concept map of the plan and a timeline for the its construction.
The site also identifies 10 members of the steering committee for the project.
Here they are:
• Manny Belen or Jack Stevenson, city engineering
• John Conroy, Memphis Zoo
• Robert Knecht (or alternate), city public works
• Doug McGowen (or alternate), Chief Operating Officer, city of Memphis
• Maria Munoz-Blanco or Mike Flowers, city parks and neighborhoods
• Michael Rowland, community representative
• Jennifer Sink (or alternate), city law division
• Tina Sullivan (or alternate), Overton Park Conservancy
• Mary Wilder, Overton Park Alliance
• Kyle Veazey, city communications office