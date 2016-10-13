Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 13, 2016

CLERB Votes to Hold Two Complaints Filed Against MPD Officers Until Additional Evidence Discovery

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 6:17 PM

click to enlarge SANIPHOTO &#124; DREAMSTIME.COM
  • Saniphoto | Dreamstime.com
The Citizens for Law Enforcement Review Board voted tonight to continue gathering evidence in two complaints against Memphis Police Department officers in order to give the board more time to acquire additional evidence for both complaints. 

Paul Garner alleges that the MPD falsely charged him with disorderly conduct in late 2013 simply because he was filming police interaction with another citizen. Central to Garner's complaint is the assertion that MPD had not, until that point, made public any video recording policy that would provide criteria for whether or not police could arrest someone for filming them. 

The board passed a motion to request MPD's video recording policy relevant to the date of Garner's arrest.

Robert Howard alleges that an MPD officer intentionally and aggressively cuffed a visible blood clot on his right leg, even after he warned the officer that he was suffering from severe health conditions, including leukemia. 

After much deliberation, the board decided that there was a sufficient lack of evidence in Howard's case to justifiably dismiss or sustain his complaint. The board filed a motion to subpoena video tape from the Domestic Violence Bureau Family Safety Center, where Howard was being held after he voluntarily showed up to turn over a letter from the office of Amy Weirich addressed to his then estranged wife. 
Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation