Thursday, October 13, 2016

Women and Minority Business Spending Is Up, Says Strickland Administration

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge OFFICE OF BUSINESS DIVERSITY AND COMPLIANCE
  • Office of Business Diversity and Compliance
Spending with women and minority owned businesses has risen this fiscal year, according to a report released today by Mayor Jim Strickland's administration. 

Since January of 2016, the city's Small Business Enterprise has developed 33 procurement opportunities through the Sheltered Market Program, a race and gender neutral initiative that provides equal business opportunities for certified small businesses. The program has also awarded 17 contracts — 16 were given to minority owned firms — totaling $1.28 million.
Mayor Strickland announced four new programs last month intended to increase revenue for minority owned businesses — those that currently rake in less than one percent of revenue in Memphis. The Minority Business Development and Oversight Commission met yesterday to further discuss plans that will bolster black-owned business growth.


