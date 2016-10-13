Women and Minority Business Spending Is Up, Says Strickland Administration

click to enlarge
Office of Business Diversity and Compliance
Spending with women and minority owned businesses has risen this fiscal year, according to a report released today by Mayor Jim Strickland's administration.
Since January of 2016, the city's Small Business Enterprise has developed 33 procurement opportunities through the Sheltered Market Program, a race and gender neutral initiative that provides equal business opportunities for certified small businesses. The program has also awarded 17 contracts — 16 were given to minority owned firms — totaling $1.28 million.
Mayor Strickland announced four new programs last month intended to increase revenue for minority owned businesses — those that currently rake in less than one percent of revenue in Memphis. The Minority Business Development and Oversight Commission met yesterday
to further discuss plans that will bolster black-owned business growth.