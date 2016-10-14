Zoo Parking Plan Meetings Open to the Public

click to enlarge
Meetings for the committee overseeing the implementation of the new parking plan for the Memphis Zoo will be open to the public, according to the group.
The steering committee for the plan met Thursday and agreed to open the remainder of its meetings to the public. The group may also offer videos (and archives) of those meetings.
Members of the public will be able to offer their comments through a tool developed for the parking plan website
.
On Thursday, the committee also approved the draft of the request for qualifications for firms that would deliver the final plans for the zoo's new parking lot.