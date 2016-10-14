Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 14, 2016

Zoo Parking Plan Meetings Open to the Public

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge 1395779904-greensward_google_earth.jpg
Meetings for the committee overseeing the implementation of the new parking plan for the Memphis Zoo will be open to the public, according to the group.

The steering committee for the plan met Thursday and agreed to open the remainder of its meetings to the public. The group may also offer videos (and archives) of those meetings.

Members of the public will be able to offer their comments through a tool developed for the parking plan website.

On Thursday, the committee also approved the draft of the request for qualifications for firms that would deliver the final plans for the zoo's new parking lot.

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation