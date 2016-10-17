Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, October 17, 2016

Stoners, Rejoice! Cookie Delivery Service Coming to Highland Strip

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 12:33 PM

Loeb Properties announced today that Insomnia Cookies, a company specializing in cookie and ice cream home delivery, will set up shop on the Highland Strip between Newby's and the upcoming Petra Cafe. Insomnia Cookies will offer delivery between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m..

According to multiple sources, several demurred, sleepy responses of, "Sweeeeet" could be heard from various students at the University of Memphis as word of the cookie chain's impending arrival traveled around campus. 

Insomnia Cookies will also offer warm brownies, cookie cakes, and fresh milk as part of their delivery services. 

No word yet on whether or not potential employees will be drug tested. 
