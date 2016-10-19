Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Studio Time Awarded to Musicians at Main Street Busking Challenge

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:56 PM

Local musicians will have an opportunity to compete for studio time at the inaugural Main Street Busking Challenge this fall. 

Presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission, The Challenge is an open call to all musicians and bands. It will take place between 5 - 8 p.m. on Friday, October 28th and Friday, November 4th on the Main Street Mall between Peabody Place Avenue and Jefferson Avenue. Musicians can play either day or both days. The winner will be decided by audience voting. 
click to enlarge main_st_busking_challenge01-thumb1000x1000.jpg
“The Main Street Busking Challenge is part of our strategic focus on the Downtown Core and the Main Street Mall,” said Terence Patterson, president and CEO of the DMC. “The Challenge is a creative approach for increasing the vibrancy of Main Street in a way that supports our local music community while reinforcing Downtown’s character and unique sense of place.”

The grand prize is a five-hour studio session at Ardent Studios. Second and third place winners will be awarded gift cards to downtown businesses. 

Musicians can register here

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • New Central Station Plans Unveiled

    • by Toby Sells
    • Mar 27, 2015

  • Citizens Make Demands of Memphis Zoo in Petition

    • by Bianca Phillips
    • May 13, 2015

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation