Studio Time Awarded to Musicians at Main Street Busking Challenge

Local musicians will have an opportunity to compete for studio time at the inaugural Main Street Busking Challenge this fall.
Presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission, The Challenge is an open call to all musicians and bands. It will take place between 5 - 8 p.m. on Friday, October 28th and Friday, November 4th on the Main Street Mall between Peabody Place Avenue and Jefferson Avenue. Musicians can play either day or both days. The winner will be decided by audience voting.
“The Main Street Busking Challenge is part of our strategic focus on the Downtown Core and the Main Street Mall,” said Terence Patterson, president and CEO of the DMC. “The Challenge is a creative approach for increasing the vibrancy of Main Street in a way that supports our local music community while reinforcing Downtown’s character and unique sense of place.”
The grand prize is a five-hour studio session at Ardent Studios. Second and third place winners will be awarded gift cards to downtown businesses.
Musicians can register here
