Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The Buccaneer Has Risen From the Dead (Again)

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge bucc.jpg
It's been a tough few months for loyal patrons of the Buccaneer, as they've been ushered in and shooed right back out of the beloved Midtown dive bar. 

In May, Memphians rejoiced when former Hi Tone operator Jonathan Kiersky announced he would be taking over the ailing establishment effective immediately. Many musicians and patrons alike had declared they would boycott the music venue in recent months due to increasingly erratic and volatile behavior from the management. 

Alas, the jubilation was to be short-lived as on Oct. 11, Kiersky announced that due to circumstances inflicted by the previous owner, the Buccaneer was no more. The simultaneous shattering of countless, degenerate hearts was heard across the land. 

Those hearts now have the chance to mend, as Kiersky confirmed on Tuesday that the Bucc is back open and in full swing, albeit minus the ability to serve ample amounts of Jim Beam or any other liquor. 

So, go in, grab a cold beer and give thanks because as Kiersky said, "This roller coaster has achieved full stop." 

Tags: ,

Related Locations

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • Rape Kit Backlog Continues to Decline

    • by Louis Goggans
    • Mar 17, 2015

  • 7 Arrested in West Tennessee on Federal Drug Charges

    • by Louis Goggans
    • Mar 26, 2015

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation