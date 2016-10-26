Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

IKEA To Open in December, Meatball Lovers Rejoice

click to enlarge swedish_meatballs.jpg
If you're living in gleeful anticipation of the day IKEA will open its doors to the city of Memphis, wait no more. The Swedish retailer has announced business will begin on Wednesday, December 14 at 9 a.m. 

Prior to the company's 43rd U.S. store opening in Memphis — the first in Tennessee — Atlanta, Georgia and St. Louis, Missouri were home to the closest locations. The Memphis store will feature 10,000 exclusive items, 50 room-settings, three model home interiors, and a supervised children's play area. A 250-seat restaurant will serve notable specialties the retailer is known for. Be it meatballs and lingonberries, salmon plates, or, maybe, home furnishings, customers can start lining-up 48 hours prior to the grand opening. 

“We look forward to introducing Mid-South customers to a whole new way of shopping for the home,” said Trisha Bevering, store manager of IKEA Memphis.

Progress made on IKEA Memphis can be seen from Interstate 40 near the Germantown Parkway Exit. The 271,000 square-foot store will include about 800 parking spaces and is being built on 35 acres of land. The store will boast Tennessee's largest solar array — a facet of 90 percent of IKEA's locations in the United States. Including construction, the retailer will have brought 725 new jobs to Memphis when the store opens. 

In meantime, check out the interior of other IKEA locations. 
